Gorakhpur: In a bid to give a boost to the agitation against the Central government's farm laws, the leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait addressed a rally at Ballia in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier Tikait discussed strategies with the farmers of Union to strengthen the on-going agitation.

Talking to reporters, he said, "Minimum Support price is a big issue in the country. The government is selling everything in the nation. I have appealed to the farmers to stay firm on their decision of withdrawal of Central farm laws in all the Mahapanchayats."

The farmers are planning to hold maha panchayat across the country to drum up support for the protests.

The in-charge of the Bharatiya Kisan Sabha for the Purvanchal region, Ajit Rai, said the panchayat is being held in Sikanderpur to strengthen the movement against the new agricultural laws in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Rakesh Tikait, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Darshan Pal Singh and other farmer leaders will participate in a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Bihar on March 25.

Apart from intensifying the agitation at Delhi's borders, farmers are now trying to strengthen the stir on social media platforms as well.

Farmer unions have called for a Bharat bandh on March 26, when their protest at Delhi's borders completes four months.

Farmer leader Buta Singh Burjgill said farmers along with trade unions will protest the hike in fuel prices and privatisation of railways on March 15.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur --- for over four months, demanding the repeal of farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the MSP system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

The Central government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities for farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

