Agitating farmers observe Martyrs' Day

New Delhi: Farmers protesting in the national capital's border areas observed Martyrs Day. Martyr's day commemorates the deaths of freedom fighters — Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev who executed by the British on March 23, 1931.

'Pagdi Langar' organised at the Ghazipur border

The agitating farmers organised various programs at different places in the country. Folk artists of Punjab organized a cultural program at Delhi's Singhu border.

Martyrs day celebration at Singhu Border

Special events were also organised on Martyr's Day at Tikri border and Shahjahanpur border, too. 'Pagdi Langar' organised at the Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP border).

