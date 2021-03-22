Farmers to observe 'Bharat Bandh' on March 26; impacts to be seen in Delhi

New Delhi: As farmers' protest in Delhi and nearest areas entered the 116th day, farmers from various organisations are still adamant on their demand of repealing three farm laws. Meanwhile, intensifying their agitation against the three farm laws, the farmers' organisations called for 'Sampurna Bharat Bandh' on March 26.

Farmer leaders at the Singhu border made it clear that the bandh will be for the entire day from 6 AM to 6 PM. The morcha asked all the organisations to make earnest efforts to make the bandh call a success.

Farmers leaders have also said that copies of the new farm laws will be burnt during ‘Holika Dahan’ on March 28.

The farmer leaders stated that the 90th martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev will be observed on a big scale on March 23 not only at the Delhi borders but also in various places of Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions, had earlier invited trade unions, transporter and retailers associations and other mass organisations for a meeting to plan the nationwide 'Bharat Bandh' on March 26.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, National Farmers' Federation spokesperson and Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader, Abhimanyu Kohar said, "This time also the impact of the Bharat Bandh will be seen in Delhi and trade unions, transport unions and market associations will support the bandh. The people of rural areas who have been living in Delhi for years after migrating will also be supported the Bharat Bandh on March 26."

"No farmer leaders will go to Delhi or the farmers sitting on the Delhi border involved in the movement will make any attempt to enter Delhi. If the government sends a proposal for talks in proper channel, then we are fully prepared," he said.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the MSP system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

Reportedly, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s rally is being perceived as a message to the Centre that the farmers’ stir is not restricted to the national capital and north India.

