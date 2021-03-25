FASTag and its scams

With the Centre nearing the completion of the GPS-based toll collection system titled 'FASTag', the Narendra Modi led government ends the placement of toll booths on highways. In this regard, the Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari speaking in the Lok Sabha on March 18 said that 93% of the population in India are using FASTag, while the remaining 7% have opted out from choosing FASTag are paying double.

What do the government regulations state -

FASTag has been made mandatory from February 15th.

Vehicles not fitted with FASTag will have to pay twice the amount based on the vehicle category at various electronic toll plazas pan India.

The government has clarified that the process would promote the payment of toll through digital mode, reduce wait time and fuel consumption.

FASTag is a simple, reloadable tag that enables automatic deduction of toll plaza charges and lets you pass through hassle-free without the need for cash.

It has a one-time fee of Rs 200, a Re-issuance fee of Rs100, and a refundable security deposit fee of Rs 200.

FASTag sticker scam

23 March 2021 Rajasthan

A Bolero number RJ-19 UB-4973 was tagged to a bus number RJ-19 PA-8611 plying on the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer route and passes through three toll plazas. A total toll of Rs 900 is to be charged on the bus (to and fro) on this route, but in reality, only Rs 270 has been charged due to the fast tag linked to that of a Bolero (car-jeep category).

Since FASTag is read automatically and the toll plaza barrier operates automatically, the administration following discrepancies in the toll collection launched an investigation. It was in this aftermath that the scam was revealed.

26 Jan 2021 Mangaluru

A big scam pertaining to FASTag stickers which have been distributed through private banks and E-service centres have come to the fore. It is revealed that heavy vehicles like trucks are profiting from this as they pay less amount than required in toll charges.

While the government incurs huge revenue loss due to this scam, the truck owners profit by paying far less than what they are supposed to pay. Due to this discrepancy, the companies which have taken the contract of toll collection have lost lakhs in a span of two to three months.

It was the contractors working at the toll gate who have brought this scam to the notice of NHAI, and hence a decision has been taken to block such tags.

January 2020 Karnataka

It is the owners of MAVs and LCVs who are behind the scam, as they procured FASTags using documents pertaining to LMVs. The highest cases of this fraud have been reported at the Talapady, Sastan and Hejamady toll plazas.

“When MAV and LCV vehicles are scanned at toll booths, operators do not check FASTag registration (like vehicle numbers and other details). Once the machine scans the vehicle, money is deducted and the toll gate opens automatically and allows vehicles to proceed," Shivaprasad Rai, a toll manager says.

Government measures to tackle this fraud