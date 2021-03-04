Father confesses to killing his daughter over live-in

Dausa: A young woman, who was in a live-in relationship with a man after her alleged forceful marriage, was killed by her father in Dausa district in Rajasthan on Wednesday. Surprisingly, after the crime, the victims' father called up the Dausa police station and confessed to murdering his daughter, following which he was arrested.

The victim was in love with a Dalit youth and was staying with him but her parents opposed their relationship.

The victim is a resident of Ramkund area of Dausa. On February 16, the victim's family reportedly married her to another guy in Lalsot region.

However, a few days later, the victim eloped with her lover and sought protection from the Rajasthan High Court accusing her family members of forcefully marrying her against her will.

On March 1, the couple moved to Dausa and the court also ordered the state police to provide protection to them.

Further investigations reveal that on the very same day, the relatives of the victim barged into her house and abducted her.

Acting on a tip-off, the police searched the house of the victim in Ramkund and recovered her body.

Dausa SP Anil Kumar said, "The father of the victim confessed to murdering his daughter as he opposed to her live-in relationship. The victim was married few days back. We have sent the body for post-mortem and investigating the matter."

A special team of the forensic department and senior police officials have been constituted to crack the case.

