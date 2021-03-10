Outrage after rape victim's father dies in accident

Kanpur: The father of a rape victim died in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday after being hit by a truck outside a hospital, police said.

He was on his way to Ghatampur hospital in Kanpur where his minor daughter was taken for her medical examination.

The girl was allegedly raped by three men on March 8 and the victim's family had lodged a complaint on March 9.

The man's family said he was 'murdered' in complicity with the police.

It said the accident was staged by one of the men involved in the rape of the girl. The locals blocked the Kanpur-Sagar highway demanding swift action into the alleged murder case, prompting the police to reach the spot.

READ: 'Love jihad' accused arrested in Gorakhpur

The girl's family claimed that the family of the accused threatened them of dire consequences if the matter was taken to the police.

Death of rape victim's father in road accident sparks outrage

The father of the main accused in the case is a sub-inspector in Kannauj district. Police inspector Brajesh Kumar Shrivastav said that the main accused has been arrested and efforts are underway to nab the other two.

He said that police has constituted five teams to nab them.

READ: UP man held under anti-conversion law

Police said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and is investigating the matter from all angles.

UP police in a tweet instructed Kanpur police to swiftly solve the case of the father’s death and ensure the arrest of the remaining accused in the gang-rape case.

READ: Pregnant woman found hanging in UP; in-laws booked