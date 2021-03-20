Generator car of Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi Express catches fire

Ghaziabad: Smoke was detected in the luggage van of Lucknow-bound Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad station on Saturday when the generator car of the train caught fire.

The incident was reported at around 7 am when the passengers noticed that smoke was emanating from the last coach triggering panic among them. As soon as the news trickled in, fire brigade and rescue teams were called up to douse the flames.

Chief fire officer Sunil Kumar said the generator car caught flames and fire was extinguished. The train was going to Lucknow from Delhi.

"The affected coach was detached from the rest of the train and the fire was brought under control. No casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and a probe will be initiated," he added.

All passengers on board are safe, railway officials said. The train departed for its destination at 8:20 am after the affected coach was detached.

On March 13, the C4 compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express caught fire in Uttarakhand.

