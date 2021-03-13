Five killed, twelve injured in Rajasthan road accident

Jodhpur: At least five tourists, including two women, died and twelve sustained injuries after a tourist bus in which they were travelling collided with a trailer vehicle in Rajasthan's Bap on Saturday morning. The tourist bus was carrying 17 passengers and it was heading towards Jaisalmer.

The incident was reported from Phalodi Police station limits and the deceased were residents of Delhi.

Police officer Hari Singh Rajpurohit, Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Narendra Singh, emergency medical technician (EMT) and ambulance service reached the spot and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said that they are still in the process of identifying the deceased and have launched an investigation.

