Bengaluru: Divorce cases have gone up in recent times from 0.50 per 1,000 marriages in 1988 to 13 per 1,000 in 2019. The increase is mostly seen in the rich and educated. And this is because, for the less educated, the lack of choice keeps them trapped in a bad marriage, says expert.

India still has one of the lowest divorce rates in the world at one per cent. A study by economist Suraj Jacob and anthropologist Sreeparna Chattopadhyay found that while 0.11 per cent of the total population was divorced, the number of people separated is almost thrice the number at 0.29 per cent. This goes to show that the stigma attached to divorce is very much alive.

Latest National crime bureau data shows that in abusive marriages, women who belong to scheduled castes between the ages of 15 and 24 with no formal schooling married to men who have no formal schooling and live in nuclear families are the most abused, physically and psychologically.

Speaking on this Advocate Shyamsundar said, "30 years back in the city we had only one hall for family dispute cases, but now we have one big complex for family dispute court," he said.

"In rural areas taboos are stopping people from getting a divorce, as a lawyer, I have witnessed many family disputes in rural areas, women in villages are not keeping quiet against domestic violence.

But samaj system in India will try to reconcile the relationship, even in family law intention law is to save the marriage. Mediators will have repeated meetings which will try to patch up marriage," he added.