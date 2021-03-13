Kolkata: Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joined Trinamool Congress on Saturday, ahead of West Bengal Assembly election. Sinha, who was also former finance minister, joined TMC at its headquarters in Kolkata in the presence of party leader Sudip Banerjee.

Earlier, he was expelled from BJP.

After joining the party, he said, "The country is facing an unprecedented situation today. The strength of democracy lies in the strength of the institutions of democracy. All these institutions including the judiciary have become weak now."

He added, "BJP during Atal Ji's time believed in consensus but today's government believes in crushing & conquering. Akalis, BJD have left the BJP. Today, who is standing with BJP?"

Hitting out at BJP, he said, "The tipping point was the attack on Mamata Ji in Nandigram. It was the moment of decision to join TMC and support Mamata Ji."

He was a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party until he decided to quit BJP in April 2018. West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year.

A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal. As many as 824 assembly constituencies shall be going for polls in four states- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry (Union Territory), said Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora in February.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections to be held in a single phase on April 6, Kerala also goes to polls on April 6; Assam assembly elections to be held in 3 phases- 1st phase of polling- March 27, second phase polling- April 1 and third phase of polling- April 6; Puducherry elections to be held on 6th April. Counting of all votes will be held on May 2.

