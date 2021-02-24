Former Himachal CM releases his autobiography

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Shanta Kumar's autobiography "Nij Path Ka Avichal Panthi", recently published from book house publication Delhi has been released on Tuesday.

The book releasing ceremony was organised at the Constitution Club of Delhi, where Shanta Kumar, senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and senior journalist Prabhu Chawla were also present.

Shanta Kumar has written many incidents related to his political journey in this book. He has also written about her wife, Selja, who died a few days ago.

It took Shanta Kumar nearly 13 months to write this book. Kumar is also considered as one of the good writers of Hindi and has already written about 15 books on many issues.

"I have lived my life according to my principles. As I have lived, I have written those things in this book. Many unknown political issues have been highlighted in this book including my removal from the post of minister in Madhya Pradesh in 2002," he said in the meeting.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Governments need to avoid extravagant spendings, says Shanta Kumar