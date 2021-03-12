Ex-TMC MLA's Pakistan remark sparks controversy

Bhangar: Former Trinamool Congress MLA Arabul Islam stoked a controversy after he said that if his party fields a candidate from Pakistan, he will make that person win. Islam, a former lawmaker from Bhangar, was campaigning on behalf of a TMC candidate Rezaul Karim in the Bijayganj Bazar area in South 24 Parganas district.

TMC leader also expressed anguish against the party when he was denied a ticket for the upcoming state assembly elections. His supporters torched chairs outside his party office in Bhangar. The party gave the ticket to doctor Rejaul Karim from the Bhangar constituency.

Islam had broken down and said that those who have loved the party have been ignored after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the list of 291 candidates for the polls.

"I will do whatever the local people want me to do," he had said about his future plans, as some of his supporters burnt tyres and put up roadblocks in the area in protest.

As many as 27 sitting MLAs of the Trinamool Congress were denied a ticket this time. The party decided to give tickets to 50 women candidates, 42 Muslim candidates, 79 SC candidates and 17 ST candidates.

Elections to 294 assembly seats in West Bengal will be held in eight phases, beginning on March 27 and will go on till April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

