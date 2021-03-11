Ex-minister Angadi's mother passes away

Belagavi(Karnataka): Former Union Minister of State for Railways late Suresh Angadi's mother Somavva passed away Thursday morning. She was 90 years old.

Somavva, a resident of Nagerahala village in Belagavi, had been suffering from age-related illness for the past few days. She had five sons and a daughter.

Somavva, who loved her son Suresh Angadi ardently, was devastated after his demise. The funeral will be held this evening.

Many leaders expressed condolence over her death.

