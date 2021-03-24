NV Ramana set to become India's top judge

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has recommended Justice NV Ramana as his successor and the 48th Chief Justice of India in keeping with convention and seniority norms, according to sources.

Justice Ramana till take charge as the next Chief Justice of India on April 24.

Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was born in an agrarian family on August 27, 1957, in Ponnavaram village of the State of Andhra Pradesh. He graduated in Science and Law and became the first generation lawyer of his family.

Early life and Education of N.V. Ramana

He enrolled as an Advocate at the Bar on February 10, 1983 and practised in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Central Administrative Tribunal, Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunal and the Supreme Court of India.

He was Panel Counsel for various Government Organizations including the Indian Railways and also functioned as Additional Advocate General for the State of Andhra Pradesh.

He has expertise in the Civil and Criminal side as well and vigorously dealt with matters pertaining to Constitution, labour, service, inter-state river disputes and elections. He was appointed as permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000, and also functioned as Acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 10, 2013 to May 20, 2013.

Career of N.V. Ramana

Justice Ramana was elevated as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court in Septermber 2013 and further elevated as Judge, Supreme Court of India in 2014. He is a Member of the General Council of the National Law School of India University, Bangalore.

Achievements and Experience of N.V. Ramana

Justice Ramana initiated various measures for the promotion of the Indian legal system while he was the President of the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy and introduced Regional Judicial Conferences emphasizing on Administration of Criminal Justice.

His recommendations to effectively tackle the sexual attacks on women made to Justice Verma Commission led to the amendment of the Code of Criminal Procedure to a certain extent.

As Judge of High Court, his directions to the State to fill the vacancies of Public Prosecutors has resulted in speeding up of criminal trials and changed the pace of criminal justice administration. He has been the advocate for transparency in the judicial proceedings and voiced his concern to implement regional languages as the language of the Court for meaningful and effective participation of rural litigant in the trial process.

Justice Ramana has participated and chaired several National and International Conferences and Seminars in India and abroad.

He authored various papers on different issues of legal importance and received accolades for his suggestions on “Global Legal Education” in a seminar organized by the Confederation of Indian Bar.

He was instrumental in organizing the “First Conference of Public Prosecutors” in the State of Andhra Pradesh. He has been part of various programmes of the National Legal Services Authority for spreading legal awareness among the masses and for the implementation of a speedy justice delivery system.

Interests and Initiatives of N.V. Ramana

On invitation by the United Kingdom, he visited Great Britain and examined its Justice Delivery System. He also visited the USA to assimilate its legal system. He was part of the “International Conclave on Balancing Recovery, Restructuring and Liquidation, the emerging challenges in Asia” held at Colombo, Sri Lanka. He was also a part of the 14th Conference of Chief Justices of The Supreme Courts of Shangai Cooperation Organisation Member State held in Sochi, Russia on 18th June 2019.

Justice Ramana is an avid supporter of judicial reforms, particularly the Alternate Dispute Redressal mechanism and promotes the use of technology in the Indian Judicial System. He thrusts for the implementation of the justice delivery system in regional languages and advocates for adopting suitable measures for delivering speedy justice to the masses particularly the weaker and downtrodden sections of the society. He has a keen interest in Philosophy and Literature besides Law.

