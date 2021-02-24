From April 1, Army will use its own Whatsapp-like app

New Delhi: In an apt example of the remarkable ongoing technological transformation in the Indian military and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ taking yet another stride, the Indian Army will get to use its own secure end-to-end encrypted Whatsapp-like app from April 1 onwards, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Wednesday during a select interaction at the Vivekananda International Foundation, a leading think-tank.

The move has been necessitated by increasing undesirable exposure by military and security personnel to interests that are inimical to India’s defence and security as also by mounting privacy concerns over popular apps like Whatsapp, Telegram etc that are owned by global tech giants.

The secure messaging application is called ‘SAI’ (Secure Application for Internet) and supports end to end secure voice, text and video calling services for Android platforms over the internet. With local in-house servers and coding which can be tweaked as per requirements, SAI has robust security features.

Interestingly, ‘SAI’ has been developed in-house by its namesake Colonel Sai Shankar and has passed the vetting test by both the Army Cyber Group and the CERT-IN (Computer Emergency Response Team – India) and is undergoing other tests including cybersecurity.

In recent times, the Indian military has focused a lot of cutting-edge technology and tailoring it to meet military requirements.

An interesting task that has been completed and is based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a project that translates Mandarin to English, which is not easy as Mandarin is a heavily tonal language. Not just that the project also factors in body language and gestures that result in very accurate translation.

General Naravane also made references to other technology-based developments including India’s progress in counter-drone warfare.

Other such ‘niche’ areas include hypersonics, electromagnetic weapons, robotics, lasers, loiter munitions, big data analysis, algorithmic warfare, and quantum technologies.

ETV Bharat has earlier reported on how a group of about 50 handpicked scientists, all under 35 years of age, are working overtime in R&D to develop futuristic weapon systems, platforms and equipment for the armed forces.

Guided by an apex committee of seniors, experienced scientists and academicians, these 50 young scientists have been divided into five Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratories that are each dealing with a specific specialisation that will have vital military connotations in five key niche ‘cutting-edge’ areas.

These five DRDO labs are in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad with artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technologies, cognitive technologies, asymmetric technologies and smart materials being the core areas of research respectively in each of the labs.

