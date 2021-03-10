Farmer builds permanent house at protest site

New Delhi: A video has emerged from Delhi's Singhu border, wherein a farmer began construction of a permanent house close to the headquarters of Samyukt Kisan Morcha. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha is a United Front that comprises over 40 Indian farmers unions formed in November 2020 to coordinate the farmers' protest.

Also read:WATCH: Protesters introduce air-conditioned cabin to fight Delhi heat

Materials such as brick and cement have been brought and work on the foundation has started. The two-storey building at GT Karnal road will be equipped with air conditioners.

Fully functional house with AC being built at Singhu protest site

A video made by Deep Khatri, a resident of Narela, Delhi, who runs a social organization named Bhagat Singh Youth Brigade, has been shared with ETV India.

Also read: Farmers' agitation not affiliated to any political party, farmers group writes to PM, Tomar

Khatri has been associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha since the farmer protests began last year and has been actively involved with the Kisan Morcha on a regular basis.

He explains that the move clearly reflects the firm intention of the farmers and that by preparing to build a pucca house they are trying to signal that they would not go back on their demands at any cost.

Also read: 3.77cr rural households to get tap water connection

The government feels that the farmers might back off after some time, but the farmers say that they will not go back until the three agricultural laws are repealed.

Arrangements for a long-term agitation at the Singhu border have begun with protesting farmers having installed fans and coolers inside their makeshift trolleys, in view of the rising summer temperatures. A meeting of farmer leaders will also be held at the Samyukt Kisan Morcha headquarters located at Singhu Border.

Also read: Farmer leader Tikait to address rally in Bengal

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha is expected to announce their future plans at a press conference Wednesday evening.