G Kishan Reddy takes his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.

Many prominent leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Nationalist Congress Party Chief, Sharad Pawar were administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.

India commenced its third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1.

The eligible beneficiaries who are entitled to receive the Covid-19 vaccine from March 1, were able to register themselves on the Co-WIN platform from Monday onwards.

The Central government has created the Co-WIN application dedicated to monitoring real-time management of Covid-19 vaccination across the country.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 1.47 crore on Monday, according to a statement by the Union Health Ministry.

15,510 new COVID-19 cases and 106 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

With this, the total number of cases reported in the country now stands at 1,10,96,731, including 1,68,627 active cases and 1,07,86,457 recoveries. The death toll now stands at 1,57,157.

