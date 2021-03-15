Gadkari urges Mamata not to politicise injury

Onboard special aircraft: Terming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's injury as a 'minor accident', Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, on Monday, asserted that the people of the state have understood the 'emotional card' of the latter and would not vote in favour of the Trinamool Congress.

Special onboard aircraft interview with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on upcoming West Bengal elections

During a special interview onboard his aircraft with ETV Bharat, Gadkari said, "Whatever happened with Banerjee was an accident, everyone says it. This should not be politicised. She and we are going to the people's court. One should go ahead by accepting the decision."

WATCH: Mamata holds rally on wheelchair

Further, the leader who was on the way to address a public rally in the poll-bound state said that the party has already given a slogan of 'Abki bar 200 par' (This time 200 seats will come in favour of BJP) and the BJP will achieve the target with the hard work of the party workers and the mandate of people.

"Whatever the public decides should be accepted. Creating controversies and ruining the atmosphere of the elections is not right. The accident was unfortunate but I urge her not to politicise it," he said.

Also Read: TMC bhagao, BJP lao, Bangla bachao: Smriti Irani coins slogan for WB polls

He assured the people of the state that his department will ensure to complete the major road projects within a span of two years, if the party gets the adequate mandate of the people.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

ALSO READ: NIA searches 7 locations across India in terror probe