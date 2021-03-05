Garbage set on fire near Bellandur lake causes panic, situation under control

Bengaluru (Karnataka): A case of fire outbreak near Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru which was reported on Thursday continued through the night. The flames were doused and the fire was brought under control following the efforts of fire personnel and lake marshals.

Residents staying close to Bellandur lake were left in a tizzy after the fire was spotted near the water body in the early hours of Thursday. Interestingly, the fire did not break out due to the presence of toxic chemicals in the water, but some unidentified individuals had set the garbage on fire in the buffer area.

It is said that someone had set the garbage on fire around 11 pm on Wednesday and that the spot which is private land falls within the buffer zone of the lake. Marshals noticed it around 1 am on Thursday and tried to douse the fire, but could not. According to a senior BDA official, fire engines from Sarjapur fire station put out the fire and brought the situation under control.

BDA Chairman SR Vishwanath confirming the incident said that the biggest water body in the city had earlier caught fire between May 2015 and January 2018 due to the presence of pollutants and burned for hours earning it nationwide notoriety.