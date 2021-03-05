Ghulam Nabi Azad says 'top priority' to Congress' success in elections

New Delhi: Days after the internal rift within the Congress party came to the fore, the former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad — a prominent face of the G23 group which recently visited Jammu — placed himself at the disposal of the party.

The Congress party had urged the G23 leaders to 'focus' on the upcoming elections after Azad praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting in Jammu.

"We will be going to campaign for the party and the candidates in the four poll-bound states and a Union Territory. To make Congress win in the upcoming assembly elections is the priority. And I am saying this on behalf of all my colleagues in the party," Azad said on Friday.

Wherever the party suggests or any candidate calls us to the campaign, for the next two months, our focus will be there," he said.

With Azad's expression of willingness to campaign for the party, it remains to be seen how the Congress leadership will respond to it.

He also reiterated his comments regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi were being misunderstood.

"I did not praise Prime Minister Modi. There was another context," he added.

