Giriraj Singh lauds Tripura's eco-friendly bamboo bottles

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday applauded Tripura's Bamboo and Cane Development Institute (BCDI) for making eco-friendly water bottles out of bamboo.

Releasing a video, the Union Minister said that these bamboo bottles are of exceptional quality that can be used for different purposes.

"Bamboo based glass and steel bottles have been made by the tribals of Tripura. Some bottles have also been made in which honey can be stored and later they can be used for some other purposes too," he added.

He also urged e-commerce portals and the government's e-Marketplace to promote these bottles in order to give a boost to the 'Vocal for locals' initiative.

