Gita, Ramayan teachings not mandatory in madrassas, clarifies Centre

New Delhi: Recently reports claimed that the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), under Education Ministry, is launching a new curriculum in 100 madrasas based on ancient Indian knowledge and traditions. The report also said that Gita and Ramayana will be taught. This government has insisted that this is not compulsory and is totally at the discretion of the learner.

Clarifying that NIOS accredits Madrassas under SPQEM (Special provision for quality education of Madarssas), Ministry of Education on Wednesday said, "Various subjects are offered to learners under this provision-without any hard line boundaries of fixed subject combinations unlike that in the formal education."

"It is totally the discretion of the learner to opt for subject combination from the bouquet of the subjects provided by NIOS," the government added in a statement.

According to officials, there are around 100 Madrasas with 50,000 students accredited with NIOS. Further, there are plans to accredit around 500 more Madrassas with the NIOS in the recent future-totally on the basis of demand of Madrassas.

Meanwhile, the prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind which had in February announced the establishment of 'Jamiat Open School' in association with NIOS, said that they have nothing do with their new curriculum as the Jamiat Open Schools are not accredited with NIOS.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind national secretary said that under Jamiat Open School, Madrassa students will be taught subjects like Computer, English and they have nothing to with the new curriculum of the NIOS.

NIOS new curriculum are a part of the National Education Policy (NEP) which includes 15 courses on the 'Bharatiya Janana Parampara' or Indian Knowledge Tradition and these courses are similar to classes 3,5 and 8 of elementary education.

The 15 new courses under Indian Knowledge Tradition includes Veda, yoga, science, vocational skills, Sanskrit language, Ramayan and Mahabharat narratives, Bhagavat Gita teachings and Maheshwara sutra, etc.

