"Government wants to end middle class in India": Congress on Pew report

New Delhi: Citing a recent research report, the Congress party alleged that the Covid-19 pandemic induced nationwide lockdown drove approximately 3.2 crore Indians out of the middle class and that that it is a part of a "plan" of BJP-led Central Government to benefit their few capitalist "friends".

Government wants to end middle class in India?

While speaking to ETV Bharat, Congress leader Meem Afzal said, "The total percentage has also been decreased drastically, while the Government policies are encouraging this gap. It seems like the Government wants to clear the middle-class category. It wants to divide this country into two groups, entire money in the hands of a few capitalists and to make the rest of the country poor. These findings are just a signal of that idea."

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also tweeted about the matter, attacking the Central Government by saying that under it unemployment, price rise, poverty and income of its "friends" have increased.

"Rahul Gandhi studies economics. The whole idea of his statement is that the entire income is being given into the hands of a few capitalists, while the rest of the country is facing unemployment, inflation," Afzal added.

In view of the increased COVID cases in India, the Congress leader also suggested that the political parties should take care of the pandemic while doing their election rallies.

He asserted, "Some strict measures have already been taken but now it is time when people need to take care of themselves. At this point in time, elections are underway in 5 states. People need to take precautions. Political parties should understand that if elections are important then people's lives are equally important. On the part of Congress, strict instructions have been given to the workers and office-bearers to maintain social distancing and always wear masks."

Over the past five days, India has seen the sharpest surge in COVID-19 cases in the last 10 months, with the 7 days rolling average of daily cases by as much as 39 per cent during this period.

