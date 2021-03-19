'Govt committed to upgrading Kerala fisheries sector'

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh said the central government is committed to the modernisation of the fisheries sector in Kerala.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said that there will be a number of schemes for the state under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

He said, "A total of 20 fish hatcheries and 1000 sea cages will be arranged in Kerala for quality seeds of fish. The fishery port will be constructed and the saline water will be conserved in an area of 700 acres."

The Union Minister also said as many as 6 modern coastal villages will be developed for fishing and 40,000 fishermen will be assisted annually under the Lean Support System.

"There will be an arrangement for seaweed farming as well as pearl farming. As many as 21 fisheries centres and two fisheries banks will also be established," said Singh, adding that bicycles, motorcycles, fish vans and trucks will be arranged for the marketing and transportation of fish.

It is pertinent to mention here that under the Matsya Sampada Yojana, the central government will spend Rs 20,500 crore in the next five years. It is estimated that under this scheme, an additional 70 lakh ton of fish will be produced in the next five years.

