Govt constructing 30 km of highways per day: Report

Hyderabad: Roads are the lifeline of any city, state or country. The roads are the first indicator of development. It is through these roads the government can bridge the gap between people, their daily needs and facilities. As a result, politicians do mention making good roads in their poll even development claims.

According to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, According to official data from the Union Ministry of Road and National Highways, the road network in the country exceeds 62,15,797 kilometres in total length. This includes 1,36,000 kilometres of national highways.

The length of the national highway in the country is only 2.19 per cent of the total roads, but these highways carry the bulk of the total traffic.

The National Road and National Highway Summit 2021 will be held from March 24. In this virtual summit, a host of issues will be discussed along with the expansion and quality of roads in the country.

Pace of construction intensified year after year

Details regarding status of the road construction projects

If we look at the statistics of the past decade, road construction has increased year after year. As a result, there has been a kind of boom right from the tender process to the award and construction of roads, leading to the spread of road networks across the country.

READ: Road projects worth Rs 7.89 L cr underway: Gadkari

There has been an increase in the statistics of awarding road construction in the current and upcoming fiscal years. Thanks to better results from previous years, the government has set higher targets for the coming financial year. For the year 2021-22, the government has set a target of constructing 12,000 km of roads, which is quite impressive.

30 km of national highways being constructed per day

The statistics show a spurt in the construction of roads across the country

In the last few years, there has been a spurt in road construction across the country. If we look at the figures of the construction of the national highway for the last three years, an average of 10,000 km of NH is being constructed in the country. According to the data up to February 5, 2021, in the current financial year, a total of 9,242 km of highways were constructed. In this way, about 30 km (29.81 km) of the national highway was constructed every day.

Network of national highway spreading across the country

The network of national highways is spreading across the country. With the help of these highways, all parts of the country are being connected. Thanks to these roads, development reaches far-flung areas and villages from cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

Statewide report regarding the allocation and the amount spent on the road projects

The network of national highways is spreading every day. The national highways are expanding in every state of the country. For this, the budget is allocated by the Central government. Statistics for the last three financial years show that the budget of crores was allocated from time to time for the construction of highways in all the States and Union Territories of the country.

The information about the budget and expenditure allocated for the construction of national highways in different States and Union Territories of the country was shared by the Central government in response to a question in the Lok Sabha. According to this, in the last three years, the highest budget allocation and expenditure for the construction of the national highway went to the kitty of Maharashtra.



ALSO READ: Toll booths to be removed, GPS-based toll collection within 1 year: Gadkari