India fixes Covid vaccine price at Rs 250

New Delhi: The Indian government has fixed the price of vaccines at Rs 250 for a dose which would be available at private hospitals for people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities, and will be vaccinated starting March 1.

The government has also decided to utilize 10,000 private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and 687 hospitals under CGHS as COVID19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) for the second phase of the rollout process.

The decision was taken following a marathon meeting that took place between top officials of the Union Health Ministry, Niti Aayog along with other related stakeholders including vaccine manufacturers and Health Secretaries and MDs (NHM) of States and UTs.

The health ministry had earlier communicated to the Association of Health Care Provider-India that 24,000 private hospitals empanelled under AB-PMJAY and CGHS will be utilized for Covid19 vaccination along with government hospitals.

READ: 'Govt should utilise pvt hospitals empanelled with PMJAY, CGHS, NABH and NBE for vaccination'

On Saturday, union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan interacted with Health Secretaries and MDs (NHM) of States and UTs on the vaccination of age-appropriate groups starting March 1.

In the first phase of vaccination that was started on January 16, Health Care Workers (HCWs) were given the first dose of the COVID vaccine while Front Line Workers (FLWs) were included from February 2. So far, more than 1.5 core vaccinations have been done in the first phase.

In the second phase that starts from Monday, all citizens above 60 years of age, and those within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specific comorbidities will be vaccinated.

The health ministry said that to ramp up the COVID vaccination capacity manifold, a significantly large number of private facilities is being involved.

“Around 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Government Health Insurance Schemes can participate as COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs),” the health ministry said.

Health Departments of State Governments have already initiated dialogue with these private hospitals so that they can be encouraged to participate in this drive as CVCs.

In addition, there would be government health facilities that will be used as CVCs such as medical college hospitals, district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, Health Sub Centers and Health and Wellness Centers. Geo reference maps with GPS coordinates of all these health facilities have been prepared that will serve as CVCs and these Geo referenced maps are being shared with the States.

READ: India's health fraternity hails ceiling of Rs 250 in pvt hospital for COVID-19 dose

The Government COVID Vaccination Centers will offer free vaccination for all with the Central Government bearing the full cost of the vaccination.

The health ministry said that all the private health facilities which will serve as Government COVID Vaccination Centers must follow strict norms of due process, quality and safety including integration with the National Co-Win technology platform.

“All private health facilities must also have adequate space, adequate cold chain arrangements, adequate number of vaccinators and support staff and adequate arrangements for addressing Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI),” the ministry said.

Interestingly, States were explained by the health ministry with three methods of registration including advance self-registration, onsite registration and facilitated cohort registration.

Usernames and Passwords will also be provided to the private facilities to facilitate the effective use of CoWIN 2.0.

READ: Healthcare and frontline workers should be inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine

In addition, mapping of private facilities with the nearest cold chain points to ensure seamless flow of vaccines to them was told to the States.

The simplified system of certifying people with 20 co-morbidities within the 45-59 years age group was also explained to the States. The simplified one-page certificate to be signed by any registered medical practitioner can either be uploaded on Co-WIN2.0 by the beneficiary while self-registering or a hard copy can be carried by the beneficiary to the CVC to get the vaccination.