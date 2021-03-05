Govt ruining PSU reserves through 'Distress Privatization Drive': Congress

New Delhi: Congress party, on Friday, made a scathing attack at Central Government, alleging that it is looking to sell profit-making Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) while embarking on a 'Distress Privatization Drive' to generate revenue.

While addressing a press conference, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Rajiv Shukla said, "I'm unable to understand the economic model of this Government. On one hand, you are charging people exorbitantly by increasing taxes on commodities such as petrol, diesel and on the other hand, you are selling public assets made by the previous regimes."

He mentioned that the crude oil prices have been halved as compared to the UPA Regime, still, the fuel prices have been increased to almost 1.5 times.

He asserted that the Government should not only think to sell these profit-taking PSUs but should think about how to strengthen them. "This Government is seen on the ground because of these PSUs. If it will continue to privatize them, this Government would be restricted to the North Block," Shukla said.

Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh, who was also present during the press conference claimed that this Government is having a new mantra of "Hum Do, Hamare Do, jo bhi mile use bech do".

"When you are having a shortage of getting the revenue you are selling PSUs which was generated by the hard work of crores of Indian taxpayers and by the vision of previous government," he alleged.

In a series of questions, he asked, "Is it a deliberate attempt of this Government to weaken in PSUs of India? Does the GOI have no revenue model except for selling of PSUs and increasing excise duty? Is the Government taking care of the long term interests while selling these PSUs? Is it being done under the agenda of Distress Sell Drive by the BJP Government?"