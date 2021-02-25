New Delhi: Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad today held a press conference at National Media Centre in New Delhi at 2 pm.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Social media users must get a forum for resolution and impinging upon dignity is not correct.

READ: SC refuses to grant 'Tandav' makers protection from arrest

READ: List steps to be taken on regulating OTT content: SC to Centre

He said, "Compromising pictures on social media is not correct and we are focussed on robust redressal of grievances. The govt is empowering social media and we welcome criticism and the right to dissent. But we have been receiving many complaints lately."

"There is rampant spread of fake news and fraud and concerns are raised against rampant usage of platforms."

READ: Regional Malayalam OTT platforms give a new lease of life to quality content