Govt will liaise with UK officials for Nirav's early extradition: MEA

New Delhi: Reacting to the UK court's decision to allow Nirav Modi's extradition to India, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the government of India will liaise with UK authorities for the early extradition of the diamantaire.

Addressing a virtual media briefing here on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "Now since the magistrate court has recommended Nirav Modi's extradition to the UK Home Secretary, the government of India would liaise with UK authorities for the early extradition to India."

The diamantaire, wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering in the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, lost his legal battle against extradition on all grounds as District Judge Samuel Goozee also concluded that there are no human rights concerns that his medical needs would not be addressed as per several Indian government assurances.

According to reports, Nirav Modi was arrested on an extradition warrant on March 19, 2019, and has appeared via video conferencing from Wandsworth Prison for a number of hearings in the extradition court.

Several of Modi's attempts at seeking bail were turned down for various reasons, both at the Magistrate and High Court level.

Apart from charges relating to the use of fraudulent loan agreement to suffice his jewellery business, Nirav Modi also faces charges like money laundering, conspiring against evidence and intimidation of witnesses.

