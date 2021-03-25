Govt working on proposal to build double-decker flyover in Jamshedpur: Gadkari

New Delhi: The Centre is working on a proposal to build a double-decker flyover in steel city Jamshedpur to reduce traffic congestion in the city, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

Replying to a query from Jamshedpur MP Bidyut Baran Mahato during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, Gadkari also said the total toll collection on national highways is expected to reach Rs 34,000 crore in the financial year ending March 31, 2021 despite farmers' protest on some highways from Rs 24,000 crores in 2019-20.

"I have told a good designer to design a double-decker flyover for Jamshedpur," he said.

The Centre has also proposed building a double-decker flyover connecting Chennai Port with other vital locations in Tamil Nadu for Rs 5,000 crore.

The minister also said all toll booths across the NH network will be done away with and a complete GPS-based toll collection system will be rolled out.

