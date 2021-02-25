Govt's guidelines for social media platforms

New Delhi: The central govt has unveiled guidelines to regulate content on social media platforms. Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad unveiled the new rules for content moderation in a press conference at National Media Centre in New Delhi today.

The rules come in the wake of the government's claim of lack of transparency, accountability and users rights related to digital media.

IT minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, during the press conference, said that the rules were to "keep an eye on the social media content" and empower social media users.

The Minister in his initial remarks said that India welcomes the social media platforms to do business in India as they have empowered ordinary Indians. The Minister added that while the govt welcomes criticism and the right to dissent but it was equally important that the users of social media be provided with a grievance redressal system against the abuse of social media.

The rules make a distinction between social media intermediaries and significant social media intermediaries. This distinction is based on the number of users on the social media platform. The new rules introduce a three-tier grievance redressal system to raise and resolve issues.

Salient features of the new draft

Prasad said, "Compromising pictures on social media is not correct and we are focussed on robust redressal of grievances. The govt is empowering social media and we welcome criticism and the right to dissent. But we have been receiving many complaints lately."

He further said, "Social media users must get a forum for resolution and impinging upon dignity is not correct."

Under the new guidelines, social media platforms will have to remove posts offensive to the dignity of users, particularly to women, within 24 hours. They also have to appoint a Chief Complaint Officer. They will also be required to furnish details about the originator of a post.