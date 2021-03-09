Grand alliance will form govts in West Bengal and Assam: D Raja

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja on Tuesday expressed confidence that the grand alliance will form governments in both West Bengal and Assam.

Talking to ETV Bharat in New Delhi during an exclusive interview, Raja said that the left front has become very credible in mobilising the secular democratic forces and has forged an alliance to defeat BJP and its allies.

"...In fact one can understand why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and the entire BJP has become so desperate that shows BJP is facing the wrath of the people," said Raja.

"We are hopeful that the secular democratic forces will be in a position to teach a lesson to BJP and its allies and people in these two states are determined to defeat BJP," he added.

The CPI and other left parties have forged an alliance both in Assam and West Bengal. In Assam, the Left parties have formed a grand alliance along with Congress, AIUDF and BPF.

Similarly, in West Bengal, the Left parties have forged an alliance with Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF).

Raja claimed that the alliance in Assam will be able to convince the people of the state of an alternative.

"People have understood that the alliance is really credible...and that is why Shah and Modi are so desperate that they are going frequently to Assam and raising all divisive issues," Raja said.

Besides addressing poll campaigns in Assam and West Bengal, Modi and Amith Shah have also addressed people through video conferencing.

The Modi government has also given special importance to the state under Act East policy.

"In Bengal too, I could see the determination of the people to defeat BJP and its allies. People are looking for an alternative," said Raja while referring to the huge Brigade ground rally that was organised by the grand alliance in the state.

When asked about the minority vote bank in both the states, Raja said, "It's not the question of minority and majority vote. It's the question of uniting and mobilising people and win their confidence and emerge as a viable alternative to defeat BJP."

West Bengal's 30 per cent Muslim population is speculated to be decisive for at least 100 to 110 seats out of the total 294. In 2016, the Congress and Left Front had fought together and bagged 77 seats.

"West Bengal is witnessing how the BJP is trying to woo the people from TMC and other parties. BJP's manipulating politics will not succeed in West Bengal," said Raja.

As per the 2011 census, Assam has a total Muslim population of 1.07 crore, which is 34.22 percent of the total 3.12 crore population of the state.

AIUDF has 13 sitting MLAs in the 126 member Assam Assembly.

"In both the states, we will raise the issue of unemployment, livelihood, question of development as well as Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)," added Raja.