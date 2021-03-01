GST collection in February records 7% YoY growth

New Delhi: The buoyancy in GST collection witnessed in the last few months continued in February as well as the total GST collection in the month of February has been estimated at Rs 1,13,143 crores, a growth of 7% over the GST collection in the same month last year.

This is the fifth consecutive month when the GST collection has been over Rs 1 lakh crore, and February is the third straight month when the GST collection has been above Rs 1.1 lakh crore.

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of February 2021 is Rs 1,13,143 crore of which CGST is Rs 21,092 crore, SGST is Rs 27,273 crore, IGST is Rs 55,253crore (including Rs 24,382crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 9,525 crore (including Rs 660 crore collected on import of goods).

“The government has settled Rs 22,398 crore to CGST and Rs 17,534 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement,” said the ministry of finance.

In addition, the Centre has also settled Rs 48,000 crore as IGST ad-hoc settlement in the ratio of 50:50 between Centre and States and Union Territories.

The total revenue of the Centre and the States after regular settlement and ad-hoc settlement in the month of February 2021 is Rs 67,490 crore for CGST and Rs 68,807 crore for the SGST.

The finance ministry said the collection in the month of February is in line with the trend of recovery in the GST revenues over the past five months

“In February, revenue from import of goods was 15% higher and the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 5% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year,” it said.

The GST revenues crossed Rs 1 lakh fifth time in a row and crossed Rs 1.1 lakh crore third time in a row post-pandemic despite it being a 28 days month when revenue collection is usually lower than other months.

“This is a clear indication of the economic recovery and the impact of various measures taken by tax administration to improve compliance,” said the finance ministry.

This is also the fifth consecutive month when the GST collections are higher than the collections during the same month last year.

Six months of high GST collection

In April this year, when the country was under complete lockdown to contain the community spread of highly infectious novel coronavirus, the GST collection had hit an all-time low of Rs 32,172 lakh crore.

However, it improved in May and June to touch the mark of Rs 62,151 crore and Rs 62,151 crore and Rs 90,917 crore.

The GST collection was Rs 87,422 crore in July and R 86,449 crore in August but during the first four months of the current fiscal, the GST collection was lower than the collection during the same period last year.

In September last year, the GST collection for the first time crossed the collection during the same month last year. In October 2020, the GST collection for the first time crossed the mark of Rs 1 lakh crore in the current fiscal and since then it has remained above Rs 1 lakh crore.

12 States, UTs record decline in February

However, there are 12 states and union territories, where the GST collection was lower in February this year in comparison with the collection during February 2020.

These are Chandigarh (-14%), Uttarakhand (-8%), Delhi (-3%), Manipur (-13%), Mizoram (-15%), Meghalaya (-6%), Daman and Diu (-97%), Goa (-16%), Lakshadweep (-79%), Puducherry (-1%), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (-35%), Telangana (-1%), Other Territory (-7%).

However, an overall growth of 5% was recorded in the cumulative GST collection of States in February this year.

