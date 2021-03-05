Guj: PM to address commanders' conference at Kevadia tomorrow

Kevadia (Guj): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on Saturday to address a conference of the country's top military leadership at Kevadia in Narmada district, a state official said on Friday.

The Combined Commanders' Conference, a three-day brainstorming meet of top military officials, began here on Thursday.

"The PM would arrive here on Saturday morning to address the gathering. He is scheduled to leave on the same day," said a senior official.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived here on Friday to participate in the conference.

