Gujarat woman ends life over marital dispute

Ahmedabad: Gujarat police on Saturday lodged a case of abetment to suicide after a 23-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Sabarmati river as she was unable to bear the pain of separation from her husband.

The victim, identified as Ayesha Makrani, a resident of Vatva, was married to Rajasthan-based Arif Khan almost two years ago. However, a few days after her marriage, Ayesha's father had lodged a complaint against her in-laws in March last year owing to family disputes and pressurising her for dowry. She was staying with her parents in Ahmedabad.

On February 25, Ayesha left her home in the afternoon saying that she is going out for work and at around 4.30 pm, she called her parents and said that she is going to commit suicide. Her parents tried to convince her but she did not listen.

Ayesha also recorded a video of her act and had sent it to her father and estranged husband. She had threatened Arif that she is going to take her life to which Arif replied her to go ahead and to send him the video.

In the video, Ayesha said, "If you want to love, do it two-sided. Nothing can be achieved from one-side. I am taking this step according to my own will and I am not blaming anyone for this. I am happy that I will meet Allah now. I am happy and relaxed now."

The family members immediately informed the police as soon as they received the video. The police and rescue team reached the spot and fished out her body from the front side of the Sabarmati river.

Police Inspector of Riverfront West Police station V.M. Desai said, "Ayesha's parents tried to convince her but she did not listen. A complaint has been filed against her husband and we are collecting all the possible evidence. An investigation will be carried out."

As per the complaint, Ayesha and Arif started having marital disputes and the latter used to demand dowry.

The complaint read, "She left the house in December 2018 but returned when the families talked and found out a solution. But again in July 2019, Ayesha came to her father's place and her parents gave dowry to her husband. But things remained unchanged and she returned to her father's place."

