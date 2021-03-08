Had suicidal thoughts but was unable to seek help: Meghan Markle

Los Angeles: In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle revealed she had had suicidal thoughts but was told by the Royal Palace's department that nothing could be done about it.

Winfrey at various points in the interview ran through headlines about Meghan and at one point asked Markle about the mental health impact.

Meghan responded that she experienced suicidal thoughts and had sought help through the palace's human resources department, but was told there was nothing they could do.

The couple, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, also disclosed matters such as concern by the royal family members about the colour of their son's skin, losing royal protection and Harry feeling trapped in the royal family.

The show, which includes Winfrey's interviews with Meghan and Harry, will air first in the United States - Meghan's home country - at 8 p.m. Eastern. Hours earlier, Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, delivered a royal address before Commonwealth Day.

British audiences will wake up Monday to headlines and social media posts about Winfrey's special, but won't be able to see the full interview until Monday night when it airs on ITV.

Harry and Meghan's departure from royal duties began in March 2020 over what they described as the intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward the duchess, who is biracial.

(With inputs from AP)

