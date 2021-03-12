Haryana BJP chief backs Khattar govt's budget

New Delhi: Reacting to the opposition leaders' comments on Haryana state Budget, BJP's Haryana president Om Prakash Dhankar on Friday said that the Budget is better than anyone's expectation and dedicated to the welfare of the people.

Speaking to the media persons, BJP's Haryana president Om Prakash Dhankar dismissed criticism of the state budget by the Opposition, adding that it better than previous year's budget.

"The Khattar led Haryana government has proposed a Budget of Rs 1,55,645 crore, an increase of 13 per cent over the previous fiscal's budget of Rs 1,37,738 crore. Every category has been taken into consideration in this budget," Dhankar said.

"Keeping in view the rural infrastructure especially, a provision has been made in this budget to ensure that all the roads in all the villages and all the roads connecting one village to the other will be paved. It is important for the Budget to prioritise specific sectors that are key to introduce a rebound in the economy, particularly in times of crisis and the government has identified health, agriculture and infrastructure as key priority areas that need to be focused on for recovery and resurgence," he said.

"The chief minister is aiming to achieve a minimum of one lakh job linkages for the youth in the private sector in the coming fiscal. Despite the year-long pandemic, the Budget estimates for FY 2021-22 indicates an increase of Rs 10,084 crore in revenue expenditure as compared to the revised estimates of FY 2020-21. The proposal to increase in pension of the elderly by Rs 250 is one of the commendable initiatives of the CM," said Dhankar, appreciating the Khattar government.

