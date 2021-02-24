Delhi Court defers Shantanu Muluk's bail plea hearing to Feb 25

New Delhi: Delhi Court extended the hearing on the anticipatory bail petition of Shantanu Muluk, a suspect in the ongoing 'Toolkit' case to February 25. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana of Patiala House Court Complex would hear the plea. Shantanu's anticipatory bail term ends on February 26 and he was summoned for questioning.

Meanwhile, Shantanu Muluk had earlier joined Disha Ravi at the Delhi Police Cyber Cell office in the national capital for further probe in the ongoing case.

On February 23, the Court ordered the release and granted bail to accused Disha Ravi. The 21-year-old activist was arrested from Bengaluru in connection with the formulation and dissemination of the 'toolkit' document, in the ongoing farmers' protest.

On February 3, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had shared this 'toolkit' in a tweet, which she later deleted. Greta had also extended support to the protest by farmer unions on the borders of Delhi against the new farm laws.

(With inputs from ANI)

