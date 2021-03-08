High Petrol-Diesel prices feed into entire inflationary cycle: Ravindra Dholakia

New Delhi: High prices of petrol and diesel affect the price of everything as they feed into the entire inflationary cycle through the high cost of transportation even if it may not reflect statistically, said a top economist, adding that when the transportation sector is impacted then it tends to pass the entire burden to other sectors.

Explaining the impact of high fuel prices, Ravindra H. Dholakia, a former RBI Chair Professor at IIM Ahmadabad, said petrol and diesel are outside the core inflation and as such, any price rise in food and fuel is treated as a shock from outside.

Retail prices of petrol and diesel have gone up by Rs 18-20 a litre in the last one year, putting even more pressure on low-income and middle-income families who were already reeling under the adverse economic impact of the Covid-19 global pandemic, which resulted in the loss of employment for many and uncertainty about the future.

Retail inflation measured as Consumer Price Index (CPI) is above the Reserve Bank’s policy target of 6% for more than six months.

In India, retail inflation is measured as Consumer Price Index, having two components, core inflation and non-core inflation. While core-inflation is the change in the price of goods and services other than food and fuel, non-core inflation takes into account change in the prices of food and energy as they are seasonal and more volatile in nature.

Dholakia says, these outside price shocks are temporary in nature and get auto-corrected but even then they impact the prices of other commodities.

“What happens is that even if these prices are going up temporarily it feeds into the system,” Dholakia told the audience in response to a question by ETV Bharat in a programme organised by policy think tank EGROW Foundation.

Explaining the statistical rules that take into account the temporary shock of any hike in food and fuel prices in overall inflation, Dholakia says most often it is corrected soon and doesn’t stay for long as headline inflation tends to revert back to the core inflation, which excludes food and fuel prices.

He, however, explains that it is purely a statistical thing.

“When it comes to the actual things, petrol and diesel prices are entering into the entire inflationary cycle through the transportation route,” Dholakia told ETV Bharat.

“You find that the transport sector starts to get impacted and they tend to pass the entire rise to other products,” Dholakia explained.

All-time high Petrol-Diesel prices

In the last one year, between March 5, 2020, and March 5, 2021, the retail price of petrol in Delhi has gone from Rs 71.29 to Rs 91.17 per litre, a hike of Rs 20 a litre in just one year's time.

Similarly, according to the latest data maintained by the Petroleum Ministry, the retail price of diesel in Delhi has gone up to Rs 81.47 a litre on March 5, 2021, from Rs 63.94, an increase of Rs 17.53.

However, the petrol-diesel prices are even higher in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country.

The retail price of a litre of petrol in Mumbai has gone up from Rs 76.98 on March 5, 2020, to Rs 97.57 on March 5, 2021, an increase of Rs 20.59 per litre.

Similarly, the retail price of diesel in Mumbai has gone up from Rs 66.96 a litre to Rs 88.60 per litre between March 5, 2020, and March 5 this year, an increase of Rs 21.64 per litre. It is a steep hike of over 32% in the diesel price in Mumbai in a span of just one year.

Similarly, the price of a non-subsidised domestic LPG cylinder in New Delhi, which was Rs 805 on March 1 last year, had come down below Rs 600 on May 1 and remained below that level till November 2020 when it started to rise again. In Delhi, the price has gone up by Rs 100 since the start of this year to reach the level of Rs 794 on February 21.

As a result, the household budget of the middle class and economically weaker sections of society has come under pressure.

It is a double whammy for consumers as retail inflation is hovering above 6% for the last three quarters, much above the legally mandated target for the Reserve Bank of India.

By law, the Reserve Bank is mandated to keep retail inflation under control, at the level of 4%, with an upward cushion of 2% and if it fails to contain the inflation below 6% for more than six months then the RBI needs to explain the reasons to Parliament.

Petroleum sector’s contribution to exchequer

In FY 2019-20, the Centre earned Rs 2,87,540 crores from taxes on the petroleum sector, and in the first 9 months of this fiscal, it has already collected Rs 2,63,351 crore.

In Centre's collection from the petroleum sector, the Excise duty is the biggest contributor, amounting to over Rs 2.23 lakh crore last year and nearly Rs 2.36 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

Similarly, States earned over Rs 2.21 lakh crore in the last fiscal and Rs over 1.45 lakh crore in the first 9 months of the current fiscal.

The total contribution of the petroleum sector to the exchequer (Centre & States) have been in the range of Rs 5.5 lakh crore per year between 2016-17 to 2019-20.

Steep hike in Excise Duty last year

Last year, the Centre raised excise duty on petrol by Rs 13 per litre and on diesel by Rs 16 a litre in two tranches. It took the total incidence of excise duty on petrol to Rs 32.98 per litre and on diesel to Rs 31.83 a litre, an all-time high.

In 2014, when the Modi government assumed office, the excise duty on petrol was Rs 9.48 per litre and on diesel, it was Rs 3.56 a litre.

Despite the lockdown induced decline in the consumption during the first three months of the current fiscal, the sector has already contributed over Rs 4.21 lakh crore to the Centre and State exchequers, Rs 2.76 lakh crore to the Centre and Rs 1.45 lakh crore to the state governments, respectively.

Revenue from the sale of petrol and diesel is a crucial source of revenue for both the Centre and States which no one is willing to forego.

In response to a question, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday described the situation as a Dharm Sankat (a complex dilemma) saying that both the Centre and States need to talk on the issue.

The Finance minister said the cooperation of States was necessary as 41% of the revenue earned by the Centre goes to States as per the devolution formula recommended by the 15th Finance Commission, implying that if the Centre cuts the Excise Duty then transfers to States will be affected.