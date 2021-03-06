Hiren Mansukh kin refuses to claim his body, seeks fair probe

Mumbai: Family of Hiren Mansukh, who was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on Friday, refused to take his mortal remains, alleging that the police did not carry out the investigation in a fair manner. The family sought a fair probe in the alleged suicide of Mansukh.

Mansukh was the owner of the explosives-laden vehicle found abandoned near Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) reached the spot where the body of the victim was found and started its investigation.

It has come to light that on March 2, Mansukh sought intervention from the government and police authorities of Maharashtra alleging harassment by policemen and news reporters. In a purported letter addressed to Maharashtra chief minister, state home minister and commissioner of police, Mansukh reportedly said that that he was unnecessarily victimized again and again at the hands of police authorities for the false detection of the case.

"On 27 February 2021, at about 11.00 am I received phone call from Vikhroli Police station. At about 3.00 pm I also received call from Ghatkopar Police Station. On 1 March 2021, at about 4.0 p.m. I received phone call from Nagpada ATS. I was called by Mr Sachin Waze to CIU office, Mumbai as well, where I was interrogated at length and repeatedly I was asked same questions again and again. After that, officers from NIA grilled me and interrogated me. Joint C.P. Mr Bhamre also interrogated me. These interrogations from the various agencies have disturbed my peace of mind and in spite of being a victim I am treated as an accused," the letter read.



Mansukh's wife on Friday in a press statement said that her husband, who was fully co-operating with the authorities in the investigation, was called by an officer Tawde of Kandivali police station for further questioning. However, Mahesh Tawde has denied the allegations claiming that he never called Hiren Mansukh.

Reacting to the opposition's criticism of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch officer Sachin Vaze, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, "A thorough investigation should be done so that the facts can come out and the culprits can be punished. If questions are raised by the Leader of the Opposition, it should be investigated. t is important to know whether Mansukh Hiren, whose body was fished out of the Thane Creek marshes, was killed or he died by suicide."

Raut also stated that Maharashtra ATS is investigating the Mukesh Ambani threat case and an NIA probe is not needed. Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis had said the death of a prime witness showed that something was fishy.

Mansukh, around 45 years old, had gone missing on Thursday night. The body was found on the banks of the creek along the Mumbra Reti Bunder road.

Mansukh''s Scorpio with gelatin sticks inside was found near `Antilia', Ambani's multi-storey residence in South Mumbai, on February 25. Police had said it had been stolen from Airoli-Mulund Bridge on February 18.

