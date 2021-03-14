Honey-trapped soldier held in Rajasthan for spying

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police's intelligence unit on Saturday arrested a soldier, who was honey-trapped by an agent of Pakistan's ISI, for allegedly sharing confidential and strategic information about the Indian Army with her, officials said.

The accused, identified as Aakash Mehria of Lakshmangarh in Rajasthan, was arrested in a case of spying and sharing secret information. Mehria joined the Indian Army in 2018 and completed his training in 2019. He was under surveillance and it was observed that he was in contact with a female Pakistani agent through Facebook and was passing on confidential information about the Indian Army to her.

Further interrogation revealed that the accused was sharing sensitive information in exchange for money.

Police said they have received obscene chats of the accused with the female Pakistani agent and a case under the Officials Secret Act has been registered.

"Sashastra Seema Bal arrested when he took leaves and went to his hometown. We have stepped up the vigil and more information in connection with the case is likely to surface soon," a police officer said.

