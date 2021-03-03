HRC holds interactive dialogue over sexual exploitation of children

New Delhi: The United Nations Human Rights Council held an interactive dialogue with Mama Fatima Singhateh, Special Rapporteur on the sale and sexual exploitation of children, on Tuesday who said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a socio-economic crisis that has so far worsened the existing stark inequalities of vulnerable children and this has resulted in the amplification of their risks to sale, trafficking, sexual exploitation and abuse.

In presenting her report on the impact of the coronavirus disease on different manifestations of the sale and sexual exploitation of children, Singhateh said that the pandemic has changed the pattern of sexual exploitation in which perpetrators were operating to produce, disseminate or consume child sexual abuse materials online.

While in the face of alarming trends, many countries have introduced new or scaled-up social protection services for children. There continue to be persistent challenges that saw limited financial and human resources in many places. Singhateh presented her predecessor's report on her mission to the Gambia. The Gambia spoke as a concerned country.

In the ensuing dialogue, speakers enquired about best practices in terms of making gender equality a priority in all efforts to address the risks of sale and sexual exploitation of children. They noted with concern the recent unprecedented spike in online sexual exploitation and abuse of children because of new and emerging forms of technology. It was essential to strengthen coordination between States, Internet companies, civil society and the United Nations to stop this negative trend and put an end to these crimes.

Speaking were European Union, Denmark on behalf of Nordic and Baltic countries, Uruguay on behalf of a group of countries, United Nations Children's Fund, Israel, Australia, Malaysia, France, Sovereign Order of Malta, Philippines, Libya, Russian Federation, Armenia, Iraq, Indonesia, Belgium, India, Iran, South Africa, Namibia, Gabon, Malta, Pakistan, Egypt, Cameroon, China, Algeria, Paraguay, Lesotho, Luxembourg, Fiji, Botswana, United Kingdom, Sudan, South Sudan, Georgia, UN Women, Ukraine, Panama, United States and Venezuela.

The following civil society organizations also took the floor: Congregation of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd, Asociacion HazteOir.org, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, Associazione Comunita Papa Giovanni XXIII, Consortium for Street Children, Edmund Rice International Limited, Jubilee Campaign, Caritas Internationalis (International Confederation of Catholic Charities), Il Cenacolo, China Foundation for Human Rights Development, and China Society for Human Rights Studies.