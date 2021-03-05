Hurriyat Conference condemns continuing 'house arrest' of Umar Farooq

Jammu & Kashmir: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has condemned the continued house arrest of its chairman and 'Mirwaiz e Kashmir Molvi' Umar Farooq, contrary to the claims made by officials that he has been released from the twenty-month long house detention since August 2019.

APHC said late last night police officials visited Mirwaiz’s residence to inform him that he would be under house arrest, and will not be allowed to go to the Jama Masjid for the Friday prayers and the Majlis Waaz o Tableegh.

As per reports, additional forces have been deployed outside his house, turning the area into a garrison.

Earlier MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy had categorically stated that no one in Jammu & Kashmir has been placed under house arrest. "If that is so why does the Mirwaiz continue to be detained?" the APHC said in a statement. "This authoritarian flip flop by the Government is uncalled for," Hurriyat added.

The APHC said that the "imperious decision of the authorities has hurt the sentiments of people and further aggrieved them, as they were eagerly awaiting Mirwaiz’s release from arbitrary house arrest."

The Hurriyat said that the authorities' decisions have been hugely disappointing, and appealed to all supporters not to lose hope and show patience. The party also instructed supporters against holding violent protests.