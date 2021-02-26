'I am secular', says Robert Vadra on temple donation

Jaipur: Businessman Robert Vadra on Friday said that he will donate for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya when funds are raised for the construction of churches, mosques and gurudwaras.

Vadra, who is the husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, is on a day's visit to Jaipur.

Earlier in the day, he visited the famous Moti Dungri Temple in Jaipur and offered prayers.

Vadra told reporters, "This is my religious trip after the COVID-19 pandemic. I want to offer prayers at other religious places too, be it a mosque or church. I am a secular person and I want that people of this country should live together with peace and harmony."

In response to a query on rising fuel prices and farmers' protest against the three Central farm laws, he said, "The country is facing a lot of issues. Farmers have been protesting for more than two months but the government has adopted a tough stance. The Central government should relax the taxes on petrol and diesel seeing the concerns of the common people."

Expressing contentment over the extradition of diamond tycoon Nirav Modi, Vadra said that he firmly believes in the judiciary of the country, adding that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are fighting against the BJP government. He also claimed that the opposition is getting support from the locals and the party is working in a direction to help people from the oppressive policies of the government.

