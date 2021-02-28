I&B Ministry partnering IIT Bombay to develop gaming centre

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will develop a gaming centre in collaboration with IIT Bombay where several important schemes and courses will be conducted for the development of sports in the country, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday while addressing a game designing competition.

Javadekar said, "India is a historical centre of sports. The Prime Minister's vision is to make India a major toy manufacturer. Soon, every Indian will realise his vision."

Javadekar said the various courses on topics like VFX, gaming and animation will also be started soon in the gaming centre.

"The games which children play on mobile phones leave a very bad impact on them. We can develop games based on Indian culture with the VFX technology so that children develop good values," Javadekar said.

IANS