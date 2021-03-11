I-T raids conducted in Kolkata

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has carried out searches and seizure operation on two separate persons based in Kolkata, who are engaged in the handling of cash of others on a commission basis.

The search was carried out on March 3 based on intelligence gathered by the department.

Read: TMC workers protest across Bengal over 'attack' on Mamata

The Income Tax Department said that the search operation has resulted in the seizure of total unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 121.50 lakh.

Read: BJP seeks CBI probe into Mamata's 'alleged' attack

The department, however, did not reveal the identity of persons whose premises were searched.

It said that further investigations were in progress that would bring out more details.

Read: TMC, BJP knock on EC's door over 'attack' on Mamata

IANS