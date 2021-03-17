New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) captain A Gupta died after his MiG-21 met with a "fatal accident" on Wednesday morning in Central India, IAF said.

The MiG-21 Bison aircraft was involved in a fatal accident today morning while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.

"The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," the Indian Air Force said in a tweet.