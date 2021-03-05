IIT Madras establishes high-altitude atmospheric aerosol monitoring facility

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has established a state-of-the-art Natural Aerosol and Bioaerosol High Altitude Laboratory at Munnar in Kerala. It has been set up in collaboration with the College of Engineering Munnar and Department of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Kerala with support from Sharp Business System (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Chief Minister of Kerala Shri Pinarayi Vijayan virtually inaugurated the Laboratory on 20th February 2021. It has been established to gain a better understanding of the atmospheric and climate-related aspects of the region with special emphasis on aerosol measurements.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between IIT Madras and the Institute for Climate Change Studies, Kottayam for the exchange of scientific ideas and capacity building in the area of climate change.

Vijayan said, “The strategic location of the proposed laboratory is very important to understand the important aspects of the monsoon which has shown an increasing trend and frequency of extreme rainfall events due to climate change and global warming. We have experienced devastating floods and landslides in our state over the last few years. I request scientists to make the best use of this facility to study whether increasing human activities have any role in such incidents.”

IIT Madras intends to open this facility to the national and international community to perform the measurements of their interest.

Addressing the event, Prof. KP Sudheer, Executive Vice President, Kerala State Council for Science, Technology, and Environment, said, “This laboratory is the result of a long-term association between IIT Madras and the College of Engineering Munnar. The upcoming measurement of aerosol properties and meteorological parameters is a very important step forward.”

Located at 1,600 meters above mean sea level and about 90 km from the Arabian Sea coast of Kerala, this Natural Aerosol and Bioaerosol High Altitude Laboratory is situated in the College of Engineering Munnar premises. It will host state-of-the-art high-end aerosol, gas-phase and atmospheric measurement instruments.

IIT Madras further plans to strengthen the use and the facilities at this laboratory by establishing collaboration with reputed national and international institutions and universities known for climate change and Earth system science studies.

The function was attended by representatives of IIT Madras and College of Engineering Munnar. Sri. S. Rajendran, Devikulam MLA, Sri. M. Chandradathan, Scientific Advisor to the Chief Minister of Kerala, and Prof. KP Sudheer, Executive Vice President, Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment, among others.

