IMD predicts Western Disturbance in Northwestern region for next three days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecasted an active Western Disturbance which is very likely to affect Northwest India from March 21 to 24.

Due to this, fairly widespread rainfall or snowfall with an isolated thunderstorm or lightning is likely to occur over the Western Himalayan region and isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall over the plains of Northwest India during the above mentioned period.

Also Read: Above normal summer temperatures likely across India except South, central India: IMD

Regions like Jammu, Kashmir, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pardesh are going to witness isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall on March 22 and 23. While Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan will have isolated hailstorm on March 22.

In addition to this, an induced cyclonic circulation is likely to form over southwest Rajasthan at lower tropospheric levels on March 21 and move gradually towards Haryana and the neighbourhood by March 24.

Also Read: Summer season to be hotter in north of India

The IMD also informed that no heatwave conditions are going to prevail over the country during the next 5 days.

Due to the hailstorm or heavy rainfall, localised flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas are expected.

The IMD has suggested that people should stay indoors and should avoid travel, if possible.

"Currently maximum temperatures are 2 to 4℃ over most parts of Northwest and adjoining Central India and North Eastern states, these are near normal or below normal in remaining part of the country. No significant change in maximum temperatures over most parts of Northwest India during next two days and for all by 2-3℃ for subsequent three days and no significant change in maximum temperatures over rest parts of the country using next 4 to 5 days," the IMD stated.

Also Read: Ground frost likely in Haryana-Rajasthan, not Delhi: IMD