Fair probe in Ambani security breach case: Minister

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Maharashtra's home minister has promised an impartial probe after the death of a man who was under investigation into the security breach near the home of Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani.

The wife of Mansukh Hiren has claimed he died after harassment by the police.

Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze, known as an 'encounter specialist' will be removed from the Crime Branch and posted elsewhere. This will ensure an impartial investigation in the case, minister Anil Deshmukh told the Legislative Council.



Vaze is currently serving in the Crime Intelligence Unit and was the Investigative Officer in the case before he was replaced by an ACP-level officer.



Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs raised slogans in the state Assembly ‘Ye sarkar khooni hai’ demanding the arrest of Vaze for his alleged involvement in the death of Mansukh Hiren.

There were at least three adjournments due to uproar in the House since Hiren’s death.



A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on February 25, near the house of Ambani.

The owner of the vehicle, Hiren, was found dead in a creek in the Thane district.